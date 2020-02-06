Single Car Accident Near Vanzant

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single car crash took place on Thursday, Jan. 27, around 3:30 p.m. The accident site was located on Missouri 95, two miles north of Vanzant.

The incident occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet pickup driven by Matthew C. Hammett, age 27, of Mansfield, Mo., ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and caused the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and overturn.

Hammett, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injury and was transported by ambulance to the Ozark Medical Center in West Plains.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. N.J. Britt with the Missouri Highway Patrol.