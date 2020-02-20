Several Traffic Accidents, One Fatality Reported 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several automobile accidents occurred last week with one crash resulting in the fatality of an Arkansas man.

Michael R. Clark, 59, of Flippin, Arkansas was killed in an accident t on Missouri Route 5, six miles south of Gaineville, Mo., on Monday.

According to the crash report, a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patricia L. Hobbs, age 68, of Jordan, Arkansas, traveling southbound on the roadway, crossed into the center, and hit Clark’s vehicle head-on. Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injuries to Hobbs were reported as serious, and she was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Hospital in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Clark was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck when the crash occurred.

Trooper D.L. Nash investigated the crash, with assistance from Sgt. L.S. Elliott, Cpl. J.R. Roberts, and Tpr. J.M. Kenyon.

On Friday, Feb. 14, an accident occurred on U.S. 60, two miles east of Mountain View, when a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Helen E. Edwards, age 44, of Birch Tree, Missouri, crossed into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jackson D. Rutledge, age 36, also of Birch Tree. Both drivers were wearing safety restraints.

Traveling southbound, Edwards crossed into the path of Rutledge, who was eastbound on the roadway.

Edwards received moderate injury and was transported to Ozarks Medical Center, in West Plains.

The accident was investigated by Trooper S.D. Goostree.

In Ozark County, on US 160, one mile east of Theodosia, Missouri, Lehman J. Wilburn, age 65, of Theodosia, crossed the center line in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup while driving eastbound on the roadway, and striking a 2017 Dodge Challenger in the westbound lane driven by Stanley G. Bushnell, age 73, also of Theodosia. Lehman, who was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injury and was Life Flighted to Cox South Hospital, in Springfield, Missouri. Bushnell was driven to Baxter Regional Hospital by private vehicle, with minor injuries.

The incident was investigated by Cpl. A.R. Johnson, with assistance from MSgt. C.A. Hogue, Cpl. J.J. Britt, and Cpl. J.R. Roberts, officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.