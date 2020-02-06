Senator Mike Cunningham

Legislative activity kicked into high gear at the Capitol this week as we began debating bills on the Senate floor. The first bill the Senate perfected this year was my Senate Bill 528. This measure says any money left over in the education budget after all Foundation Formula spending has been allocated will go into a special fund to pay for school transportation costs. This legislation won’t solve the transportation funding shortfall that rural school districts face, but it could help. The past two years there’s been about $20 million left in the Foundation Formula fund after all the bills were paid. That money could have gone to pay school bus costs if my legislation had been in effect.

In committee work this week, I presented Senate Bill 617 to the Health and Pensions Committee. This measure would make epinephrine auto-injector devices (epi-pens) available to rural fire departments through the state Department of Health. The cost of epi-pens has increased dramatically in recent years and many rural agencies cannot afford to provide these life-saving devices.

Also this week, the Local Government Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 529. This bill would allow Missouri to collect use taxes from internet sales. Currently, use tax – similar to the sales tax you pay at local stores – is only collected on online sales if the merchant has a physical location in Missouri. Online sellers without a “nexus” in the state don’t have to collect sales tax. That loophole means that local communities miss out on revenue that would otherwise fund essential services. It also means that local brick-and-mortar businesses are at a disadvantage because they have to collect sales tax, but their online competitors don’t. SB 529 would close the online sales tax loophole and ensure a level playing field for local merchants. The committee heard nearly unanimous support for the bill, with business groups, community leaders and even online sellers like Amazon and Google testifying in favor of its passage.

Midweek, it was my great pleasure to introduce Marshfield resident T.J. Slocum to members of the Missouri Senate. This remarkable young man has overcome disabilities to become a treasured institution in the Marshfield community. He began his service as manager of the Marshfield High School football, basketball and baseball teams prior to his high school graduation in 2008, but continues those duties today. He’s been a beloved employee of the local McDonalds for the past 13 years and has sold more than $113,000 worth of hearts to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. T.J. has been the grand marshal of the Marshfield Fourth of July Parade, thrown out the first pitch for the Springfield Cardinals and received countless awards for his community involvement. It was great to have him visit our beautiful Capitol and be able to recognize him in the Senate chamber.

