Secretary of State Reminds –– Candidate Filing is Now Open for August Primary

JEFFERSON CITY — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reminds Missourians that candidate filing for the August 4 primary election officially opened on February 25.

Candidates for U.S. and state offices, along with some judges, are required to file in person at the Secretary of State’s office at 600 W. Main Street in Jefferson City. Candidate filing is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last day to file March 31.

Exceptions for in-person filing will be made for candidates that are active duty members of the armed services or unable to appear in person due to physical disabilities.

For more information on candidate filing, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/candidates. Questions can be directed to the office’s Elections Division at 800-669-8683.