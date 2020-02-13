Scam: Mega Millions Lottery

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

“ATTENTION: LUCKY WINNER”

A Douglas County resident brought in a letter this week that started with those words.

Maybe you got one too.

Don’t believe it.

While there is a Mega Millions Lottery game in Madrid, Spain, it’s not awarding prizes to people in the USA. And it’s not awarding prizes to people who didn’t actually buy a ticket.

The Mega Millions website has some tips to prevent being taken in by scams using letters or phone calls.

If someone says you have won a lottery that you have never played, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery if you didn’t buy a ticket.

No real lottery tells winners to put up their own money in order to collect a prize they have already won. If you have to pay a fee to collect your winnings, you haven’t won.

Just because a real lottery is mentioned does not necessarily make it a real prize. Someone may be using the lottery’s name without its permission or knowledge.

Never give out personal information or send money unless you verify the company’s or solicitor’s legitimacy.

If they offer to wire the “winnings” directly into your bank account, do not give them your bank account information.

If you are told that you can “verify” the prize by calling a certain number, that number may be part of the scam. Instead of calling it, you should look up the name of the lottery or organization on your own to find out its real contact information.

Read more tips at megamillions.com/lottery-scams.