Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Feb. 2 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am.

Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Corey Clayton followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 91. Happy birthday was sung to Pam Caswell, Frances Humbyrd, Brooklyn Clayton and Clay McFarlin and happy anniversary to Neal and LeaAnn Crum. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Boyd as he and Daniel Wilson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 15.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 38.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.