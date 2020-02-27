Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

A very busy week at the Capitol. The halls were filled with families, students, and various groups. Two of our local farmers, Jon Wilson, of Ava, and Tanner Clark, of Seymour, stopped by for a visit while in Jefferson City for the Farm Bureau banquet. It’s always good to catch up with people from home.

I have the honor of co-chairing the Women Legislators Scholarship program and it is time for us to launch this year’s scholarship process. The Women Legislators of Missouri are encouraging young women, set to graduate from high school, to apply for a $500 college scholarship. Each year the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award. This is a great opportunity for any young woman, that is interested in continuing her educational studies, to receive some valuable financial assistance. The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?” A link to download the scholarship is located at https://www.myscholarshipcentral.org The submission deadline is Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Women Legislators will announce recipients Monday, Apr. 6. The scholarships will be presented and a reception held in their honor on Monday, Apr. 20 in the House Chamber at the Missouri State Capitol. For further information please contact 573-751-2042.

Below is a partial listing of this week’s legislation.

HB 1488 Victim Impact Program for DWI Offenders – requires a person who is guilty of driving while intoxicated to complete a victim impact program approved by the court. A victim impact panel is made up of speakers who have either been seriously injured by an impaired driver or have a loved one who was seriously injured or killed by a drunk driver. Members of the panel share stories with offenders who attend as part of their court sentence. The legislation approved by the House would ensure that every judge sends offenders to the programs by making them a mandatory consequence for drunk or impaired driving offenses. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

HB 1933 Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database – to be maintained by the Office of Administration. The database must be accessible by the public without charge and have multiple ways to search and filter the information. Supporters say the bill will provide public access to local government expenditure data, thereby increasing transparency. This is a voluntary program.

HB 1693 Narcotics Control Act – The Department of Health and Senior Services shall establish a program for monitoring the prescribing and dispensing of all Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances, subject to appropriations. A prescription drug monitoring program will provide prescribers a tool to find and address abuses.

HB 1959 Motor Vehicle Dealers – provides that a motor vehicle dealer and persons or entities affiliated with the dealer who, in conjunction with the actual or potential sale or lease of a motor vehicle, provides or makes available to the vehicle purchaser or lessee a third-party motor vehicle report as defined in the bill is exempt from liability to the purchaser or lessee for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies contained in the report that are not based upon information provided directly to the preparer of the report by the dealer.

HB 1348 Cottage Food – removes the prohibition on cottage food production operations selling food through the Internet. The bill removes the prohibition, provided that the cottage food production operation and purchaser are both located in Missouri. As always, it is a privilege and honor to represent you! Please call or come by if you have any questions or just want to visit.

