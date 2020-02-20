Representative Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

A great week as we had several visitors to the Capitol. Missouri School Board members, county commissioners as well as The Association for Career and Technical Education students ACTE. It was an honor to address the hundreds of students in the House Chamber. The students spent the day visiting with legislators, learned first-hand the legislative process and their role as citizens in our democracy.

Below are a few summaries of this week’s legislation. For a complete listing of all pending legislation go to www.house.mo.gov.

County Coroners (HB 1435) Legislation approved by the Missouri House would ensure county coroner’s receive training to perform their job duties. The bill would establish Coroner Standards relating to the operation, responsibilities, and technical skills of the office of county coroner. The bill would also establish a $1 fee for any death certificate issued and use these funds to pay for training for county coroners. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (HB 1693) –– the Missouri House has given preliminary approval to a statewide monitoring program that supporters say will help combat prescription drug abuse. Missouri is the only state in the nation without a statewide program, though a program started by St. Louis County encompasses roughly 87 percent of the state’s population. House Bill 1693 would replace St. Louis County’s program with one that covers all of Missouri and puts additional protections in place for those whose data would be in the monitoring program. The bill was perfected by a roll call vote of 95-56.

Data Base for Local governments (HB 1933) –– The Missouri House has given first-round approval to legislation that would create a database that allows taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities. The bill would create the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, which would be an easy to use, downloadable database housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal. A municipality or county may voluntarily participate in the database, or may be required to participate through a petition process used by its residents. The database would provide expenditure data for each fiscal year beginning on or after December 31, 2022. The bill needs another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration.

As always, it is a privilege and honor to represent you. Please call or come by if you have any questions or just want to visit. Contact me at 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 400CB, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; Phone: 573-751-2042; email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov