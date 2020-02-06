Representative Eslinger

Hello Dear Friends and Family,

Greetings from Jefferson City. This week I would like to highlight two pieces of proposed legislation to create a system of reciprocity that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states. The legislation is meant to eliminate burdensome regulations that may prevent licensed professionals from other states from seeking employment in Missouri.

HBs 1511 & 1452 focus on easing the burden for military spouses, who face considerable challenges when they move with their active duty partner. Due to state variance in licensing criteria such as education and training, spouses with occupational licenses struggle to practice their profession in states where they are not residents. Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license. The bill approved by the House would remove the barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allow them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States.

The House also approved a broader ranging bill, HB 2046, that would allow for reciprocity for all individuals with a professional license from another state. The bill would require individuals to have a license for at least one year from another state before being eligible for reciprocity. It would also require the other state issuing the license to have minimum education requirements, work experience, and clinical supervision requirements. Additionally, the bill would require any out-of-state applicant to pass any exam that is required for those licensed in Missouri.

Both pieces of legislation now headed to the Senate for consideration.

For a complete list of all current legislation please go to https://www.house.mo.gov.

As you know, anytime you have a question or just want to chat please don't hesitate to call. It is always a pleasure to hear from home. Thank you for the opportunity to be of service and the honor to represent the great folks of the 155th District.

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 400CB, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; phone: 573-751-2042; email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov