Regional Hay School Offered in Ava February 21st

Ava, MO. — Southern Missouri hay producers will have an opportunity to attend a regional school in Ava one day in February to learn how to improve their hay making skills.

The program is offered by Douglas County University of Missouri Extension.

This one day non-credit course is specifically designed for livestock producers who already own hay equipment or have hay custom harvested on their land.

The program will focus on topics like economics of hay production, forage options, hay quality issues and testing, fertility management, round bale silage management, hay storage, feeding to keep losses low and nutritional needs of cattle.

This regional hay school will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., February 21st, at the MOCH Wellness Center in Ava, MO.

Cost for the program is $35 which includes dinner. The program is also underwritten by Heath & Son Feed & Supply, Kay Barnum Realtors, and Lazo – Nazo Farm and Ranch, LLC.

Preregistration is required by February 17th. Contact the Douglas County MU Extension Center at 417-683-4409 to pre-register or download the event brochure and register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/regional-hay-school-ava.