Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Feb. 10 – Hello everyone. By the time this article reaches its readers, we will be making plans for Valentine’s Day, and will have made it half way through the month of February. That means that we will be entering the month of March in only two more weeks. Spring will be here before we know it. I don’t know about you, but I have already bought a package of cucumber seed and am planning to seek out some more of my favorite vegetable seeds for planting. I had great success last year, but it remains to be seen if I can manage to have a good yield this year. It seems that every year brings on an entirely different set of circumstances, like good planting weather and such. But, it’s always worth the try.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He then welcomed everyone to the service. It was announced that the evening service would be our monthly Praise service. Everyone was encouraged to attend, bring a song, a reading or a testimony to share. There will also be a fellowship meal to enjoy after the service.

Singing special music were Jeane Huff and Eloise Hallmark. A time for prayer request was provided. Alice Lirley asked that everyone pray for her nieces husband, Warren Kellogg. He had a serious fall, and because of another medical condition, he was instantly paralyzed. The doctors did not give Warren but a few hours to live, but his blood pressure had moved up from 60 over 40 to 90 over 60 the last I heard so there is always hope. Needless to say, my niece was in tears when she called to let me know what happened. It was Warren’s wish that all of their family come to be with him and Bernice. I’ve got a feeling that Warren will live that long, and with our prayers, perhaps, even longer.

For the morning message, Gary spoke from Isaiah 53: 2-12. This is very important Scripture because it totally describes the birth and death of our Lord Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God who was, indeed, sent to Earth by His Father in Heaven 800 years later to fulfill the Prophet, Isaiah’s Prophesy; which was given to him by God. But, since the Jewish people, who were to be the earthly linage of the Christ Child, were desperately looking for God to send a great King to save them from the grips of the Roman empire, they did not, and even to this day still do not recognize Jesus as the Savior described by Isaiah, for he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him. It goes on to tell how He was despised, rejected of men, acquainted with sorrows and grief and esteemed not of men. If one does not believe that Isaiah was definitely talking about Jesus, they are invited to read Isaiah 53: 5, But he was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. Folks, please read on from verse 6-12 to better recognize this picture perfect prophesy of God’s obedient Son, Jesus, whom He sent from Heaven to teach us about God’s love for mankind and willingly shed His blood as sacrifice to cover the sins of anyone who, humbly, accepts Him as their personal Savior. It’s a life changing experience. Don’t wait until it is too late! Now is the time; where ever you are. Now turn to Luke 1:26 thru 2:52 and beyond for the Rest of the Story!

Gary and I have had quite a bit of company since the new year began. Our granddaughter, Allison, her husband, Brian and daughter, Jasmine Paul, came for a week’s visit. Gary was so happy during their visit because little three year old Jasmine Rose finally warmed up to her grandpa and would even climb up on his lap from time to time. Her favorite thing to do was to climb into his recliner when he vacated it. She wouldn’t get down out of it either until he would pretend that he was going to sit down, with her in it. She would squeal and laugh and have a great time out of the whole ordeal. And, she loved to go around wearing his many caps. I think her favorite was his orange camouflage cap. She even wanted to wear it at the dinner table. Of course, her parents made her take it off for that event. She was constantly laying a small blanket out on the floor and carefully wrapping her teddy bear or my Mr. Snowman doll, which is a blanket holder, up in it. She would then rock them and sing them to sleep. She and I did a lot of singing and even some dancing together.

Also, our great nephew, Shawn Snyder, and his friend, Michelle, stayed with us for about three days. Shawn wants to move to Ava so he was looking for a place to buy. To date, he has bought a very nice house on a small acreage, and is presently in the process of moving here.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley lately were Jeane Huff, Alice and Gary Lirley, Ralph Laughlin and Joyce Baxter. Maxine is still working on her paintings. I think she has finished her painting of an ocean scene. I haven’t yet seen the latest picture she is working on. She still has her good days and some bad days that are orchestrated by the pain she often suffers from her leg that was broken and repaired with metal rods and screws. By the way, Maxine’s 97th birthday is on Feb. 14. I know she would enjoy a card from those who know her and love her. Yes, she is everyone’s Valentine.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. If you truly love the Lord, be faithful and serve Him. Seek His Word and His Ways with all your heart!

