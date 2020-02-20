Reba Ann Walker

Reba Ann (Heath) Walker, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 10, 1948 in Norwood, Missouri to Elmer and Euneeda Heath of Ava, MO. Reba was united in marriage to Ronald Walker and they spent 47 happy years together. Reba and Ronald were blessed with one son and four beautiful granddaughters.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Heath and Euneeda (Heath) Lynn of Ava, MO and step-father, Charles Lynn of Ava, MO.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Walker, her son, Michael Walker (Amber), four granddaughters, Ashlyn Walker, Hadleigh Walker, Bria Walker and Jolie Walker of Liberty, MO. She is also survived by her siblings, Joe Heath (Belinda), Ava, MO; Deloris England (David), Warrensburg, MO; Wanda DeArmon (Mike), Lee’s Summit, MO; and Linda Tooley (Jerry), Willow Springs, MO; her beloved Aunt, Ilene Sauls (Gene), Jefferson City, MO, a multitude of very much loved nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Her greatest joy was being with her four granddaughters, but she also enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, decorating cakes for weddings and other special occasions, going to music concerts with her church friends, shopping with her sisters, and hosting and attending family gatherings. She also loved watching old westerns on TV, and closely followed and cheered on the Kansas City Royals.

When she was able, she was very active in her church and would volunteer for any role that was needed such as organizing prayer chains, cooking and feeding families for funerals and fellowship meals, and visiting the sick in their homes or at hospitals. Reba was generous with her time and would do anything for anyone that needed help. She made this world a better place and was loved and appreciated by many. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Reba’s life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements are in the care of Park Lawn Northland Chapel.