Presidents’ Day is next week on Monday, Feb. 17, and many local businesses and government agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Notable closing in Ava are:

Ava City Hall

The Douglas County Courthouse

The Douglas County Library

The Douglas County Health Department

Ava Community Center

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday, so mail delivery service will be suspended for the day, and most banks and financial institutions will closed as well.