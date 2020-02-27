Preschool and Kindergarten Screening at Skyline School

Skyline R-II School will be holding Preschool screenings on Wednesday, April 1st, and, if neces-sary, April 2nd. If you are interested in sending your child to Preschool during the fall, please plan about an hour in your day to bring him/her to school.

Or, if your child will be attending Kindergarten this fall and is not enrolled in Preschool, we would like to schedule a screening.

To be enrolled in the 4 year old PK program, students must be 4 years old by August 1st. Bring birth certificate, social security number and shot record with you, as well as proof of address.

Please call the school office to schedule your appointment, or if you have any questions, at 683-4874.