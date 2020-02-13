Prairie State Park Hosts Nature Bingo

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 10, 2020 – Join Prairie State Park staff for Nature Bingo at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the months of February, March, April and May. Instead of typical “bingo,” participants spell out “nature” and categories include birds, plants and fungi, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fish and invertebrate animals.

Nature Bingo showcases Missouri plants and wildlife. Instead of numbers and letters being called, a description or fact about an animal or plant/fungi is provided and participants guess what is being described. When a participant gets a column or row filled in, they win a prize.

Saturday event dates include Feb. 22, March 28, April 25 and May 23.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, Mindenmines in southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, call the park at 417-843-6711.