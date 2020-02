The first meeting in 2020 for the Ozarks Native Plant Society will be held on Tuesday, Feb 18. Meetings are held at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd., in West Plains, Mo. Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.

The program will highlight an overview of native plants that have become herbal standards for fighting cold and flu symptoms. The focus will be on elderberry, as grown and used by Betty Queen.

For more information, call 417-257-7544.