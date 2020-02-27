Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Feb. 24 – Thanks to Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson for hosting a Friendship Dinner in Cardwell Cafeteria on Friday evening, Feb. 14. They prepared a delicious chicken dinner, complete with Valentine decor and games. Guests included Kay Peak, Juanita Herrell, and the Christ Ussery family.

Judy Murray read “Words of Abraham Lincoln” in the Sunday morning service. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Exclusive Foundation” from Isaiah 28. “Thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation.”

The Context: a challenging covenant, a contrary confidence, a canceled compact. The Content: a spot, as stone, a sanction, a significance, a surety. The Citations: application, accusation, associations, and authentication. Jesus Christ is a sure foundation. (The 2nd half of this sermon was given Sunday night.)

Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Norman Murray played an instrumental number in the evening service on Sunday.

The monthly missionary meeting was held Wednesday evening. Prayers were by Mary Thompson and Barbara Uhles. Cinda Thomson gave mission reports from 9 countries.

Pastor Bob attended a Pastors’ Prayer Retreat (Tues. – Thurs.) at Harmony Hill near Fulton, MO.