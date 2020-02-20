Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Feb. 17 – Happy Birthday to Elliot and Bryan Jones.

The special song in the Sunday morning service was a vocal solo by Delbert Murray. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr, preached about “An Ageless Almighty God” from Micah 7:14-19. “Feed thy people with thy rod, the flock of thine heritage…as in the days of old. The nations shall see and be confounded at all their might… they shall be afraid of the Lord our God, and shall fear because of thee. Who is a God like unto Thee that pardoneth iniquity?” The People of God. The Prayer to God. The Promise of God. The Person of God.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Linda Murray led in prayer. Dana and Alex Fourman sang a song. Pastor Bob spoke on Ephesians 4:1-2. “Walking Worthy of the Calling – the Description of a Godly Life.” Humility rarely causes conflict.

Tuesday morning, Gary Loomis made his annual visit to Mt. Zion Bible School, He is the regional representative for A.C.E. (Accelerated Christian Education). He spoke to the student body, “Be Diligent.”

Tuesday evening the basketball team played a game at Trinity Christian School in Hollister. Those who went with Coach Alex Fourman included Jackson Berry, Luke Barton, Greyson Jones, Julian Allen, Austin Seewald, Colin & Jackson Fleming, Cody Cook, Zen Rea, Joseph & Andrew Fleetwood. Others from Mt. Zion who attended the event included Dana Fourman, James Cobb, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, the Bryan Jones family, the Del Barton family, the Rea family, Austin’s grandparents, and Becky Fleming.

Linda Murray did spring cleaning in the library last week.

Recent Chapel speakers at M.Z.B.S. were Darrell Swerengin (“Thirty for God”) and Pastor Bob (“This Little Light of Mine” and “St. Valentine”).

Wednesday evening, Heidi Query from Gravette, AR, came with her grandmother, Jeanette Cardin, to the Quarterly Business meeting. Church Chairman Delbert Murray called the meeting to order. Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Lilah Sherman read the minutes of the last meeting and Judy Murray gave the financial report.