Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Feb. 10 – The Ozarks Chapter of Women of Worth met Friday evening, Jan. 31, in Fordland. Those attending from Mt. Zion were Cinda & Mary Thompson, Joyce Ramey, Phyllis Arnold, Barbara Uhles and Edith Johnson.

Jesse Paxton sang the special song in the Sunday morning service. Laura Strothamp from Humansville was a visitor. Ushers were Alex Fourman and Bryan Jones. The sermon by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., was “Few Saved” from Luke 13:22-27. “Lord, are there few that be saved? And he said unto them, strive to enter in at the straight gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able.” We must seek with the right passion, pleas and practice; in the right place and at the right period.

Jeanette Cardin led in prayer during the Sunday evening service. Greyson Jones (a 5th grader) played a trumpet solo. Sister Cinda Thompson spoke on “Influencers.” Romans 12:2, “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Do not be conformed in judgment, spirit, or behavior to the age in which we live.

The monthly Biblical World View Class was held Monday evening. Dana Fourman taught “Humans: One Race, One Blood.” Over 100 years ago, Australian Aborigines were actually slaughtered and collected as specimens of the “missing link” of evolution.

The Wednesday evening service was canceled because of more icy weather.