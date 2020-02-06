Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Feb. 3 – Bryan Jones recently brought a nice new cargo trailer from Arizona. It had been donated to the Music Department of Mt. Zion Bible School for use during choir tour.

The winners of the Best Choice Student Contest were announced this week. Landon Williams won 1st place and Olivia Dannen won 2nd. Both students received a cash award.

Chapel speakers this week were Pastor Bob (A Prisoner’s Story), James Cobb (Were Dinosaurs on the Ark?) and Barbara Uhles (Clean Hands & Pure Heart).

The special song Sunday morning was a vocal solo by Cinda Thompson. Ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Eternal Purpose” based on Eph. 3:11-13. “According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christs Jesus our Lord: in whom we have boldness and access with confidence by the faith of him. Wherefore, I desire that ye faint not at my tribulations for you, which is your glory.”

The Person of the Purpose – the Anointed (Christos); the Appellation (Jesus), the Authority (Lord). The Privileges of the Purpose (all based on active faith) – access, boldness, confidence. The Perseverance in the Purpose – persevere in the truth, in tribulations, and in thanksgiving.

Visitors included Joyce Ramey, Brina Reece, Mike & Jennifer Brooks.

Edith Johnson led in prayer during the Sunday evening service. Testimonies were given by Mary Thompson, Barbara Uhles, and Jeanette Cardin. Norman Murray sang the special song. Pastor Bob gave his 22nd lesson from the book of Ephesians (3:14-16) “For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named.” The Church Triumphant is a part of God’s family.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Norman Murray and Alex Fourman led in prayer. Praise God that the political situations in Bolivia and Haiti have improved. Pastor Bob spoke on Eph 3:17-19. “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; That ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth and length and depth and height; and to know the love of Christ.”

The breadth: God so loved the world.

The length: He gave his only begotten Son.

The height: have everlasting life.

Last week:

Jan. 27 – “A Honor Roll” for the 2nd quarter at Mr. Zion Bible School includes the following students: Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Felicity Berry, Samuel Bruss, Olivia Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Elliot Jones, Greyson Jones, Cooper Murray, Austin Seewald, and Landon Williams.

Speakers in the School Chapel this month have been Darrell Swearengin (“Jesus is Coming Again”) and Pastor Bob (“No Middle Ground”).

Ushers for the sun day morning service were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Jesse Paxton led the singing and Norman Murray sang a solo. “Responding to the Truth” was the title of the sermon by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. “Then Agrippa said unto Festus, I would also hear the man myself…and on the morrow when Agrippa was come, and Bernice, with great pomp…Paul was brought forth” (Acts 25:22-23).

Alienate – Governor Festus Almost – King Agrippa Altogether – Apostle Paul

Truth is not subjective, optional, or evolving. How are you responding?

Dana Fourman sang a solo in the Sunday evening service. Keith Moore led in prayer. Ted Cain gave a Gideon presentation, which included pictures of a Scripture Blitz in Ghana in 2018 , in which he participated. Over 516,000 Testaments and Bibles were distributed in 2 weeks. The Bible is the inspired, infallible, inerrant Word of God.

The Wednesday evening service was canceled due to inclement weather.