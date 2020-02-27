Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

Feb. 17 – I’m sorry, I haven’t been getting our news in the paper much in the New Year. Some weeks we did not have church due to weather and so didn’t have much to write about. I hope everyone that looks in on our items is doing well. We will say hello to you, Dillon and hope you are doing well.

We haven’t had Sunday evening services since the last of December but will soon start up again as the days get longer and weather more reliable. We had a good crowd for morning worship and several came out for Sunday school. The young children sang 2 songs for specials. Harlie sang with us for a special song. She is getting to be a really good singer and loves to sing. It is wonderful to see how God blesses these kids as they grow up in church. We appreciate Brother Roy coming and joining us last Sunday. He always has a special song to sing for the Lord.

Jerry took his text from Luke 9:51 and preached a good message. The love and compassion of our Savior is so far above the ways of mankind. James and John had no patience with the Samaritans when they did not receive Jesus with hospitality as he traveled. They were ready to have fire from heaven called down upon them, but, Jesus rebuked them and said, “For the Son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them.” How many times do we have bad thoughts about people instead of praying for them. Isn’t it good to know that we serve a God who loves us and is always ready and willing to forgive and save us when we come to him asking sincerely from our hearts. I am so glad to know that God forgives us for our mistakes and short- coming and loves us in spite of them.

Happy 17th B-Day to Colton Marler. Hope you had a fun birthday.

Our 4th Friday night Singing will be on February 28th at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome) starting at 7:00 pm. We look forward to seeing everyone and having a bunch of good gospel music and songs. It seems like it’s been a long time since we got together with the last 3 months being canceled due to holidays and weather.

So put it on your calendar. February 28th, 2020. Everyone is invited to come and sing and play or listen and we will have snacks afterwards, giving all a chance to visit.

Until next time, may God bless and keep you safe and remember, “A house is built of logs and stone, of tiles and posts and piers; A home is built of loving deeds that stand a thousand years.” Author unknown.