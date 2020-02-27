MSU Monthly Calendar of Events for March 2020

MSU offers several public events during March, which include:

March 5

Public Affairs Talks: Be a Citizen, not a Spectator, 4 p.m., Meyer Library. This nonpartisan presentation will educate and equip you to be an informed voter on Election Day. Admission is free.

March 6

Community Language Open House, 6 p.m., Siceluff Hall. Prospective language learners are invited to attend brief lessons and to meet instructors. Available languages include: Arabic, Chinese, French, Hindi, German, Ancient Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, ESL and ASL. Admission is free.

Gatsby Soirée, 7 p.m., Kentwood Hall Crystal Ballroom. Dine and enjoy a performance from the MSU Opera in a 1920s style speakeasy. Tickets are $75. Gatsby attire is encouraged.

March 10

SAC and SGA Present: Tarana Burke, 6 p.m., Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Attend a lecture with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement and an advocate for survivors of sexual violence. Admission is free.

March 24

MSU Birthday Party, 11 a.m., Plaster Student Union. Celebrate Missouri State’s 115th birthday with trivia, treats, giveaways and a performance from the Pride Band. Admission is free.

March 25

Bears in the Know Series – Transforming Drones from Flying Cameras to Scientific Tools for Managing the Natural Resources of the Ozarks, 11:30 a.m., Meyer Alumni Center. Learn how drones are changing agriculture, the geosciences, ecology, mass communications and other fields. Admission is $10.

Womxn of Distinction Awards Reception, 5 p.m., Davis-Harrington Welcome Center. Attend an awards reception for women from Springfield and MSU who have worked to create inclusive communities. Admission is free and open to the public.

