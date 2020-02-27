MSU Announces Fall 2019 Graduation List

In December, Missouri State University conferred 1,589 degrees to students during the fall 2019 commencement held at JQH Arena, and last week, the names of local graduates were announced.

During the ceremony, students from Ava and Douglas County received the following degrees and honors:

Samantha Louise Harris: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design , Cum Laude;

Greta M. Rueschmann: Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, Cum Laude

Alec Cameron Schmacht: Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Conservation and Management

Emily Nicole Vaughn: Master of Science in Education, Literacy

Kalynn Jo Woods: Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies