Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Looking for Students

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, is pleased to announce Troop G will be conducting a two-day Student Alliance Program. The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity for current high school juniors and seniors to learn more about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 2020 Troop G Student Alliance Program will be conducted at the Troop G Headquarters in Willow Springs, Missouri, on two consecutive Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning on March 14, 2020. Participants must provide their own transportation and will be on their own for a lunch break each day.

During the program, students will participate in a variety of educational activities intended to familiarize them with Highway Patrol operations and equipment. Some of the activities will include: Patrol history, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, stop and approach, and crime scene investigation.

Troop G is seeking interested junior and senior high school students of good character to apply to participate in the program. In order to provide a quality educational experience, the program will be limited to 20 students. Applications can be obtained at the Troop G Headquarters, 1226 West Business Highway 60/63, Willow Springs, Missouri; or by calling Sergeant Jeff Kinder at (417) 469-3121. Applications must be received by March 10, 2020, to be eligible to participate.