Missouri State Football Bears Earn League Academic Distinction

ST. LOUIS – A total of 23 Missouri State football student-athletes were recognized by the Missouri Valley Football Conference with the release of its annual academic awards list.

Brock Hughes (LB, Lee’s Summit, Mo.) was MSU’s recipient of the President’s Council Academic Award, the league’s highest academic achievement. This award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through Fall 2019 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2020.

In addition, six Missouri State players earned a spot on the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award list, including Charles Carter (OL, Belton, Mo.), Hughes, Peyton Huslig (QB, Andover, Kan.), Parker Lacina (K, Platte City, Mo.), Claudio Martin (DT, Overland Park, Kan.) and Jordan Wilkes (LB, Florissant, Mo.). This honor requires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters (freshmen are not eligible).

Finally, the MVFC Honor Roll list, included 23 Missouri State grid standouts: Remy Bilodeau (OL, Springfield, Mo.), Carter, Mauricio Chio (TE, Olathe, Kan.), Baylor Christy (OL, Okmulgee, Okla.), Aaron Denson (WR, Fort Worth, Texas), McNeece Egbim (LB, Rowlett, Texas), Hughes, Huslig, JT Granato (QB, Houston, Texas), Jordan Guilfoy (LB, Fenton, Mo.), Derek Kohler (OL, Platte City, Mo.), Lacina, Martin, Jordan Murray (TE, Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Taiwo Oluwafunmila (DE, Lagos, Nigeria), Parker Powell (QB, St. Louis, Mo.), Aaron Samek (WR, Bolivar, Mo.), Isaac Smith (TE, Kansas City, Mo.), Ethan Swanegan (WR, Blue Springs, Mo.), Jake Swope (OL, West Plains, Mo.), Titus Wall (S, Plano, Texas), Kylin Washington (DT, Fort Smith, Ark.) and Wilkes.

Across the league, 35 student-athletes earned the President’s Council Academic Excellence Award, 192 student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, and more than 500 student-athletes earned MVFC Honor Roll recognition.