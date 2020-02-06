Missouri Experiences Significant Traffic Death Reduction In 2019

Preliminary statistics indicate Missouri experienced a 4.9 percent decrease in traffic crash fatalities compared to the previous year. In 2019, there were 876 people killed in traffic crashes compared to 921 people killed in 2018.

“Enforcement, education, and engineering help make our roadways safer,” said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Traffic safety is a major focus of every trooper and I’m proud of the work they do. I also recognize how important it is that drivers make good decisions while operating a vehicle. Please continue to be courteous, obey all traffic laws, use your seat belt, and drive sober.”

“We are very pleased with the reduction of fatal traffic crashes,” said Col. Olson. “We are committed to working with our traffic safety partners and Missouri’s drivers to further reduce the number of traffic deaths in our state.”

The Patrol’s recently released a traffic safety video entitled, ‘If I Could Just Go Back,” helps educate the public about the importance of paying attention while driving, obeying traffic laws, wearing a seat belt, and driving sober. Motorists are reminded to do their part and to make good choices when they are behind the wheel. Public information officers at each troop headquarters are available to schools, civic organizations, and churches to present a safety program which includes the video.

Traffic crashes cannot be undone. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

Missourians can help further make the roads safe by reporting dangerous drivers to the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.