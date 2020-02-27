MDC Says Time to Buy Annual Hunting and Fishing Permits

Buy permits from vendors, online, or through MDC’s free MO Hunting and MO Fishing apps.

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters and anglers that annual hunting and fishing permits expire at the end of February, including 2019 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

Missouri hunting and fishing permits may be purchased from vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or use MDC’s free mobile apps –– MO Hunting and MO Fishing –– available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Save time by buying hunting and fishing permits online for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the online permit purchase.

Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.