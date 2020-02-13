Looking Backwards

25 years ago

Everett Thomas and Nan Greer were crowned Valentine’s resident King & Queen at Meadowbrook Manor. Judy McKee and Bill Whittaker were named employee King & Queen.

Missouri’s fruit growers can learn new tricks of the trade at the annual Missouri Small Fruit Conference.

The Ava City Council approved a rezoning request that opens the way for a new subdivision, Sun Down Ridge Estates, which is being developed by Delmar Guthery, to be located in the central part of town.

Ava Elementary students participated in the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital math-a-thon and collected $5,461,67 for the hospital.

Benji and Dana Dry proudly announce the birth of their baby girl, Cori Tristin Dry. Her grandparents are Merl and Vicki Forrest, Ava, and Danny and Jamie Dry, Squires.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Engelhardt visited with Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Walker. Others visiting were Mr. and Mrs. Gene Robertson, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Towe, Bob Goss and son, David, and Gerrie Wingo, all from Mansfield.

The United Methodist Women gathered at the church for their prayer and self denial meeting.

Edna Davis, Veda Bushong, Dorothy Drager, and Joan Rackley went to Springfield for the trade show at the old sears building.

The Blaine Heards celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Mark A. Stillings, son of Elzie and Martha Stillings, of Ava, was named to the Dean’s List at MidAmerica Nazarene College in Olath, Kan. for the past fall semester.

Those students making the Dean’s List at the University of Missouri-Columbia are Sarah C. Henry, Jared S Jones, and David D. Barker.

Norma Zellner, a resident of rural Ava, was awarded Volunteer of the Year Team II by Hartline Hospice, Inc.

The Roy Royals club met in the home of Kathleen Loyd. After a delicious lunch they had a Valentine exchange and worked on making quilts. for residents of the nursing home.

Merle Davis visited Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Loyd and brought them some fresh meat they had butchered.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dickson, Vera May Lovan and Zell Coonts enjoyed breakfast at the Triangle this morning.

Mrs. Norma (Ima) Massey underwent surgery for the aneurysm in her head.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Welch bought a trailer house from Mr. and Mrs. Ray Nichols.

50 years ago

Donald Beason of Ava, an employee of the Rawlings Manufacturing Company, has begun a course in the company’s foreman training program.

The Willing Neighbors Club met at the home of Sarah McNay. The day was spent painting tea towels and finishing up lap quilts for the Chastain’s Nursing Home wheel- chair patients.

The word sabotage comes from sabot, the French word for shoe, after a disgruntled 19th century French worker clogged his employer’s machinery with his wooden shoe.

Staff Sergeant and Mrs. Don Mathes announce the adoption of a son, Douglas Wade.

Those attending the birthday party given in the Lola Shannon home for Lisa Shannon and Frank Giles were: Lester Smith, Delpha Hurst, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Giles, Mrs. Ruth Collins and two children, and Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Shannon and children.

Marylou’s Beauty Shope now open. On Highway 14, across from Rawlings Factory.

Some are sick with the flu, among those are Mrs. Nora Owen, Mrs. Wanda Morrison, Chalanda and James, David Scheuneman, and Tammy Hawkins.

Marvin Barnes, a member of the Booger County Bow Benders Club, received a trophy for the first and best deer killed during archery season.

The Boy Scouts of Troop 168 extend their thanks to 300 people of Ava, for making their chili feed a success.

The Today Club met recently with Betty Bayer with six members present.

Bill Herrell, of Ava, returned to Springfield Baptists Hospital for a checkup following a knee surgery.

I am not responsible for any debts from 18th Jan., 1970, except made by me. – Cecil D. Linder

Te Up’n At’t 4-H club held its first meeting with 25 members present. Roll call was answered by “Why I Joined a 4-H club.”

The Dean’s Honor Roll at The School of the Ozarks for the last semester contains the name of Rodney Horner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Horner of Ava.

Two vacancies on Dora’s school board will be created by expired terms of two members, Doin Uhlmann and Troy Sanders. Deadline for filing is March 10.

A pot-luck dinner and dance will be held at the Ava Country Club for members and guests. The event will feature Dale Mansfield and his orchestra.

At the Douglas County Brush Control meeting, fertilizing pastures by air was discussed and approved.

Minnesota Viking fans are rolling peanuts down Grand Ave or wearing silly hats on the Plaza or something equally peculiar to pay off bets to victorious Kansas City chief fans after Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Krider were visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hancock.

Lee Ray visited Karl Hall. Both boys have just returned home from the Navy from overseas duty.

A large crowd attended the wedding shower for Mr. and Mrs. Vernie Deatherage at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Cornelious. Cake, coffee, and punch were served. After they opened their gifts the rest of the evening was spent in playing music and singing.

75 years ago

A goal of $6,800 has been set for the Douglas County Red Cross chapter’s 1945 War Fund.

Gene Phillips, youngest son of Rev. and Mrs. Charles Phillips of Ava, died recently of pneumonia in a hospital in France.

The Douglas County Post of the American legion, sponsors of the recent War Chest Fund drive in this county, received a three by five foot Merit Flag in recognition for the part Douglas county played in the drive.

The Ava Independent basketball team defeated the Springfield Producers 35 to 31 in first round play of the Springfield Independent basketball tournament.

Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Jones entertained a few guests at a dinner in honor of Mrs. Helen Morrison’s father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Thompson of Av, who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

There will be a special meeting at the Upper Room. Several string instruments and a large attendance is expected. Public welcome.

Mrs. Gene Hawkins and children, of Indiana, who arrived in Ava a week ago are continuing their visit with her sister, Mrs. Harold Hutchison and children.

Mrs. Abbie Klineline entertained a group of friends and relatives in her home to honor her son-in-law, Leon Anderson, and his son, Arthur, and also Emmitt Harper who each have birthday during this month.

Mr. and Mrs. John Edwards received word from their son from whom they had not heard for more than two months. He is safe and well.

More than a million $1 duck stamps were sold by Uncle Sam to the nation’s hunters in 1944.

Mrs. Ruby Shortt is returning home from Texas to visit her folks, as her husband, Sergeant Herman Shortt, has been sent to California.

Mr. and Mrs. Orville Brown announce the birth of a son, Kenneth Wayne.

James Gipson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clovis gipson, and Dale Rowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elzie Rowe, left Ava to report for enlistment in the U.S. Navy. The boys are each seventeen years old.

Paul Sell is back in school after being seriously ill with a kidney ailment.

We wish to express our sincere thanks to all the men who assisted in the wood cutting for Daniel Severns and also to the ladies who so kindly helped in preparing and serving the dinner. – Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Severns, Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Christy, Mrs. F.C. Nicholson, Mrs. Alvin Lowe.

100 Years ago

Freight service over the Ozark Southern RY. has been temporarily suspended as the result of a wreck in the Ava yards last Saturday.

County Supt. Thos. J. Moorhouse announced that the first teachers’ examinations for the year will be held at the high school auditorium in Ava.

Relatives in Ava announce the death of Ansel Lawson, at his home in Fairgrove, Mo, from influenza and pneumonia. He leaves a wife and 8 children.

Miss Leona Miller visited the Boehm Society.

Mtn. Grove reports about thirty cases of small pox, but it seems to be in a very light form.

R.L Handy and Mose Hodge have opened a new meat market and grocery store in Mansfield.

Mr. and Mrs. Alva Bennett are the proud parents of a fine baby boy.

Charley Edwards set up his saw mill last week and began sawing.

Thirty thousand dollars worth of beer was poured into the sewers at Cape Girardeau on the day John Barleycorn died.

“Fashion Girl,” the world’s most famous Poland-China sow, was sold for $17,200, the world’s highest price record for a single sale.

The 19 month old baby of Mr. and Mrs. Will Burchell died from an attack of bronchial pneumonia and whopping cough.

Mrs. Jack Waters of near Mt. Zion is at the bedside of her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Frank Waters of this city, who has been very ill with influenza and pneumonia.

Cal Floy and Mrs. Anice Johnson were married at the T.B. Youngblood home at Smallett.

You need not be afraid of the flu when trading at Timberlake’s – the store is thoroughly fumigated every morning. Fresh pure air is continually circulated.

Mr. Arney and the boys seem to enjoy playing “one and over.” It surely seems fine to get out of doors again, even if just for a spell.

Carl, of Howard Hitchcock & Sons, is on the road trying sell tomatoes and brooms.

Marriage licenses were issued to Wm. C. Curtis, Rockbridge, & Flora Leroy, Buckhart, and J.C. Floyd, Brown Branch, and Anis Johnsen, Rome.

February of this year contains twenty-nine days, 1920 being a leap year. But once in a century, February has 5 Sundays and 1920 is the first time in 100 years that this has occurred.

The singing at Ed McBride’s was very well attended and all reported a good time.

Rev. J.E. Nevils of Ava went down to Topaz area to hold a revival series of meetings. But, owing to the flu, he only held meeting four days and nights.

Hobart Dobbs has returned home from Springfield where he had an operation performed on his head.

Lost – The muffler off a Chevrolet car, between the J.W. Allen place and Turkey Creek. Reward. – L.H. Pettit, Ava, MO

Assessor C.C. Coble departed for his home at Prior having completed his annual settlement with the county court.

125 Years ago

A Baptist preacher held up a bank cashier in East Portland, Ore., and captured some cash. He was arrested.

“Doc” J.E. Rader, the noted Kentucky desperado, was killed by the lover of a widow he was courting.

W.J. Edwards broke the world’s paced bicycle record for a mile. Time, 1:34 1/2. He was paced by a quad mounted by Delmas, Smith, Hones and Davis.

Springfield reported 16 inches of snow in January.

Two men who clung for forty hours to the rigging of their vessel off Fire Island beach, were rescued by the crew of the Lone Hill life saving station.

The Thornfield Normal will give an entertainment on Washington’s Birthday.

Austin Singleton has a cat that is 25 years old which is as good a rat catcher as it ever was.

The convicts in Jefferson City are cutting ice for their own use.

Mr. Gustave von Moser of Sullivan county is credited with being a great rattlesnake charmer.

Mrs. Martha Rose of Springfield believes she has fallen heir to an estate in Canada valued at $7,000,000.

The Rev. A.A. Berle, a native Missourian, has been elected to succeed Theodore Roosevelt at president of the Lyceum League of America, a patriotic organization with headquarters in Boston.

During a high wind a house in Breckinridge turned a somersault. Everything in it was smashed, except the family, who were not much injured.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed the bill making train robbing punishable by death.

In the house, Representative Mr. Reign of Scott county introduced a bill prohibiting the wearing of hats in theaters,, churches or other public places.

Jockey Madigan, who received a fractured skull by a fall from Free Trade in the fifth race at Madison, died from the effects of his injuries.

A telephone exchange has been established in Louisiana, Mo, with fifty-eight business houses and forty-five residences on the list.

John Dunham is the India rubber boy of Sedalia. He fell off a roof thirty-five feet to the ground and lit on his feet uninjured.

Colonel T.W. Boulware of Fulton has been employed as an attorney in forty murder cases, always for the defense.

Measles are spreading in Clinton.

The threatened trouble between the Southern Pacific company and its locomotive engineers has been averted.

Botanists have not yet found a scientific name for the wall flower. – Springfield Union

Mrs. Davis of Taney county is in Ava this week visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Hailey.

The Ozark County Teacher’s Association will convene in Thornfield. All teachers and friends of education are cordially invited to attend. An interesting program has been arranged.