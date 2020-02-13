Lois (Bailey) Berryman

Lois Marie Berryman, 64 years, 3 months, 26 days old, passed away on February 6, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Lois was born October 10, 1955 in Washington, MO to James Arley and Theresa (Gassell) Bailey.

Lois was retired from working as a Supervisor in the Audit Dept. with the Internal Revenue Service in Washington D.C. and Indianapolis, IN. She had lived with her family in Crittenden, Kentucky and Shelbyville, Indiana all the time working for the IRS.

Lois was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, crotcheting, cooking, puzzles, watching TV, and singing. Lois loved her family dearly.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Bill Morton, Rose Taylor, Jim Bailey, Carol Alexander, Charlotte Bolding, and Ben Bailey.

She is survived by her son and wife, Anthony James & Tiffani Berryman of Connersville, IN, two grandchildren, Axton and Gracelynn, one sister, Kathy & Rod Bell of Mansfield, MO, two brothers, Rick & Nancy Bailey of Ava, and Albert Morton of Mansfield, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lois were Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO and burial followed in the Denlow Cemetery in Douglas County, MO. Officiating was Rev. Tom Taylor. Memorials may be made to Denlow Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.