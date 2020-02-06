Local IAC Member Wins National Service Award

Cleta Sweeney, of Wasola, Mo, is recipient of the national award for volunteer service to the International Aerobatic Club (IAC). The award was presented last summer during the group’s annual meeting.

The Kathy Jaffe Volunteer Award honors the memory of Kathleen Jaffe, past president of a East Coast IAC Chapter. Jaffe served as contest director, newsletter editor, and contributor to Sport Aerobatics magazine. She also gave lectures to aviation-related groups, schoolchildren, and many others on the joy of flying, especially aerobatic flying

Upon receiving the award, Cleta was recognized for her tireless support of the IAC, St. Louis Area Chapter 61, and activities, such as serving as registrar for the chapter contest, providing logistical support, and the coordinating of volunteers. She was acknowledged for performing her role as a volunteer coordinator in a friendly and enthusiastic manner, especially the task of organizing and placing the right people in the right jobs.

Sweeney’s efforts have included serving as safety director / first responder for contests and practice days, coordinating logistics, setting up the chapter’s judges school, and finalizing event details with airport personnel for use of the facility. She arranges meals, handles advertising, and provides information to attendees.

As facilitator of the judges school, Sweeney had the opportunity to personally pursue the exams and evaluation process, and become a regional judge.

In addition, Cleta and husband, Sean, volunteer their time working with various youth groups, showcasing a passion for aviation. The husband and wife team continue to share their experiences in the field of aviation and explain the various career and professional opportunities within the field.

According to the IAC, the Kathy Jaffe Volunteer Award is given to an outstanding volunteer, recognizing their year(s) of service to the group. Individuals considered for the award are those who consistently and unselfishly accept responsibilities, and exceed expectations as they meet each task with a tireless effort, efficiency, and a smile. The candidates are recognized for placing the needs of others above their own, all the while promoting the sport of aerobatics.

The main function of the IAC is to promote and enhance the safety and enjoyment of sport aerobatics through the following core values:

Openness and inclusiveness;

Passion and responsibility to educate and share knowledge, both inside and outside the IAC;

Commitment and responsibility to safety and excellence in every aspect of the sport;

Promote fair play and sportsmanship;

