LEGAL – Stigall Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default under the terms of the Deed of Trust executed by William Stigall and Victoria Stigall, husband and wife, dated June 23, 2017, recorded on June 26, 2017, as Instrument No. 171116, Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 18, 2020, at 11:30 AM at the between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE 2nd Ave. Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash (certified funds only) the following real estate:

That Part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 22, Township 26, Range 16 described as beginning at a point 25 feet East of the Southwest corner of said tract, thence run East along the South line of the SW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 635 feet, then run North and to the public road which runs East and West along the North line of the SW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4, thence follow said public road West and to a point 25 feet East of the West line of said SW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4, thence run South and to the point of beginning.

Also, all of the grantor`s interest in and to all roadways as they now exist in the N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 22, Township 26, Rang 16, and use as a public roadway, except for the roadway on the Easterly boundary of said tract, together with all and singular the hereditaments thereunto belonging all in Douglas County, Missouri.

to satisfy said debt and costs.

Marinosci Law Group of Missouri, P.C., Successor Trustee, by David Noyce its President, is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction.

_______________________

Marinosci Law Group of Missouri, P.C.

Successor Trustee

|David Noyce, President

(816) 287-0800

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP OF MISSOURI, P.C. IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE