LEGAL- Roberts Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Ronald K Roberts and Julia A Roberts, husband and wife, dated April 28, 2017 and recorded on April 28, 2017 as Document No. 170758, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on March 13, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

A part of the E1/2NW1/4 of Section 13, Township 26, Range 16, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said eighty acre tract, running thence North to State Highway No. 14, thence following the meanderings of said Highway in a Southeasterly direction and to a point 330 feet East of the West line of said eighty acre tract, thence run due South and to a point 330 feet East of the point of beginning, thence run West and to the point of beginning, EXCEPT commencing at the Northwest corner of the S1/2NE1/4NW1/4, thence run South 127 feet, thence run East 63 feet and to the State Highway No. 14, thence run in a Northwesterly direction following the meanderings of said Highway No. 14 and to the point of intersection with the West line of the NE1/4NW1/4 at a point 420 feet North of the point of beginning of said EXCEPTION, thence run South and to the point of beginning of said EXCEPTION. Subject to Easement of record in Book 281 at Pages 452-453.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences February 20, 2020



S&K File No.20-034952

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

www.logs.com/shapiro_kreisman_missouri

Purported address: RR 5 Box 272, Ava, MO 65608

Publication Dates: 02/20/20, 02/27/20, 03/05/20, 03/12/20