LEGAL- Mark Grubber, Deceased, Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of: MARK GRUBBER
Deceased.
Case No. 19DG-PR00013
NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MARK GRUBBER, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interests therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on March 23, 2020, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
____________________
Daniel P. Wade, Attorney
Wade Law Firm, LLC
PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608
417-683-4117
___________________
Kim Moore
Personal Representative
204 Lakeridge Landing E,
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Dates of Publication: 2/20, 2/27, 3/5, 3/12