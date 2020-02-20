LEGAL- Mark Grubber, Deceased, Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: MARK GRUBBER

Deceased.

Case No. 19DG-PR00013

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MARK GRUBBER, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interests therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on March 23, 2020, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

____________________

Daniel P. Wade, Attorney

Wade Law Firm, LLC

PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608

417-683-4117

___________________

Kim Moore

Personal Representative

204 Lakeridge Landing E,

Jacksonville, NC 28546

Dates of Publication: 2/20, 2/27, 3/5, 3/12