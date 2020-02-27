LEGAL- Jerry Eldon Engle Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: JERRY ELDON ENGLE, Deceased.

Case No. 15DG-PR00020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

To All persons interested in the above captioned estate:

You are hereby notified that, pursuant to an order of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered on November 13, 2019, the under-signed Personal Representative will, on March 23, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock p.m. at the north door of the Douglas County Courthouse, Ava, Missouri, sell real property belonging to the estate of said deceased which is located at Route 7, Box 7173, Ava, Missouri.

The legal description of said real property is:

The N ½ of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ and 10 acres off the South side of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ in Section 24, Township 26, Range 16, Douglas County, Missouri, described as follows: Beginning at the SW corner of the NE ¼ NW ¼ and run thence North 330 feet, thence East 1320 feet, thence South 330 feet, thence West to the place of beginning. EXCEPT beginning at a point 330 feet North of the SW corner of the NE ¼ NW ¼ and run thence East 418 feet, thence South 522 ½ feet, thence West 418 feet, thence North to the place of beginning. ALSO EXCEPT commencing at the SE corner of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ and run North on the East line of said forty 130 feet to the point of beginning, thence continue on the East line North 200 feet to a point, thence run West parallel with South line 902 feet to a point, thence run South parallel with the East line 200 feet to a point that is 902 feet West of the point of beginning, thence run East parallel with the South line to the point of beginning, subject to an easement for ingress and egress to the county road, 20 feet in along the South line of the N ½ SE ¼ NW ¼ of Section 24, Township 26, Range 16; also subject to easement for ingress and egress to the county road over and across the existing “Rowe” easement. Consisting of approximately 20 acres with a two bedroom house.

The terms and conditions of the sale are public sale for cash.

Dated: 02/24/2020

____________________

Shelia Miller

Personal Representative