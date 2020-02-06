LEGAL – Belk Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, James Dustin Belk and Brandy Michelle Belk, husband and wife, by their Deed of Trust dated September 4, 2019, and recorded in the Recorder’s Office for Douglas County, Missouri, as Instr #: 191534, conveyed to David B. Pointer, Trustee, the following described real estate, situated in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to-wit:

All of Lots 1 and 2 and the North 28 feet of Lot 3 of Block 2, Miller’s Addition to the City of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in Plat Book 1 at Page 10 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder. All in Douglas County, Missouri.

which conveyance was made to said David B. Pointer, Trustee, in Trust, to secure the payment of a certain note in said Deed of Trust described; and

WHEREAS, it is provided in and by the terms of said Deed of Trust that in case of the absence, death, or refusal to act, or disability in anywise, of the Trustee, the (then) acting Sheriff of Douglas County, Missouri, at the request of the legal holder of the said note, may proceed to sell the property hereinbefore described; and

WHEREAS, David B. Pointer has resigned said trust and refused to act as Trustee; and

WHEREAS, Chris Degase, Sheriff of Douglas County, Missouri, has been appointed

Successor Trustee by the holder of the note; and

WHEREAS, default was made and still continues in the payment of said note.

NOW, THEREFORE, at the request of the legal holder of said note, and in pursuance of the provisions of said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Successor Trustee will sell the property above described at public venue, to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse in the City of Ava, State of Missouri, on

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to-wit: at 11:00 a.m., for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

____________________________

Chris Degase, Sheriff of Douglas County, Missouri, Successor Trustee

DANIEL P. WADE

ATTORNEY AT LAW

Missouri Bar No. 24625

P. O. Box 698, Ava, MO 65608

Telephone (417) 683-4117

Facsimile (417) 683-5938