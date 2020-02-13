LEGAL- Ava R-I School District -Bids for Grounds Upkeep

The Ava R-I School District is accepting sealed bids for the upkeep of the grounds at the Ava R-I Athletic Complex (mowing, weed-eating, spraying etc.) from March 20, 2020-November 1, 2020. Bidders must provide their own equipment, be fully insured and provide proof of insurance, and willing to have employees providing service to undergo a background check at owner’s expense. Bidders are requested to submit their sealed bid to the school district and an option for a second year of service. For more information, contact Rex Sawyer, Ava R-I Athletic Director at (417) 683-7729. Bids must be received in the Ava R-I Central Office no later than February 24, 2020. 13-22-2t

