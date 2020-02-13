LEGAL- Ava R-I School District – Bid for Audit Services

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Ava R-I School District of Ava, Missouri, will accept sealed proposals for annual audit services for the 2020-2021 school year and beyond until Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Central Office. RFP’s for annual audit services may be obtained through Kelsie Croston at 417-683-4717 or kcroston@avabears.net . Bids are to be prepared at no cost to the Ava R-I School District and will remain the District’s property. Bids must be delivered sealed and marked “Audit Services Bid” to:

Ava R-I School District

Attn: Dr. Jason Dial

507 N. Spring St.

Ava, MO 65608

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any irregularities. Bidders are asked to respond to all items.