LEGAL – Ava Area Ambulance District Request for Bids for Mowing

Request for Bids

The Ava Area Ambulance District is requesting bids for mowing property at the Ambulance Station located at 1412 Prince Street in Ava. Proposals may be bid separately for:

(1) routine mowing, trimming, etc., the area immediately adjacent to the Ambulance Station; and (2) brush hogging the field (3 acres m/l) north of the Ambulance Station east of Prince Street and south of Industrial Road on an as-needed schedule (2-3 times during the coming year).

Bids may be mailed to Ava Area Ambulance District, PO Box 971, Ava, MO 65608, or may be dropped off at the station on Prince Street.