Request for Bids

The Ava Area Ambulance District is accepting bids for brush removal on property adjacent to the Ambulance Station at 1412 Prince Street in Ava. For details contact Steve Wood at the Ambulance Station, or Keith Moore, 417-683-5268 or 417-250-0041.

Proposals may be mailed to Ava Area Ambulance District, PO Box 971, Ava MO 65608, or may be dropped off at the station on Prince Street.