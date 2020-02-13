Laura Emelia Wittorff, 92 years, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO with family by her side.

Laura was born July 28, 1927 in Stuttgart, AR to Edward and Emelia (Schmidt) Abel.

Laura was a retired proud Dairy Farmer! On October 6, 1957 Laura and Walter Wittorff Sr. were united in marriage at Stuttgart, AR and to this union they were blessed with three children.

Laura was a Christian and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ava. She enjoyed her cows, singing, playing the piano,working in the garden, and baking her Christmas cookies. Laura also was very active in researching her genealogy. Her joy was her family and especially her grand and great grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Sr., and one sister, Dorothy Meyer.

She is survived by her daughter and husband, Dorothy & Kris Sandgren of Nixa, MO, two sons Walter Wittorff, Jr. and Edward Wittorff both of Ava, MO, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, siblings, Norma Young, Delores Ottenad, and Edward Abel, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Laura were Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Ava, MO with officiating by Pastor Wayne Strohschein. Visitation was Friday, Feb. 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Burial was Monday, Feb. 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the Lone Tree Cemetery Chapel in Stuttgart, AR. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorials to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, MO.