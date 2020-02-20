Impact Summit Returns to MSU Campus April 29

Registration for the mental health conference opened Feb. 17.

SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University will host the third annual Impact Summit, a mental health conference, on April 29.

“The Impact Summit is an informative and important event for Missouri State students and community members,” said Priscilla Childress, director of family programs and student affairs special events. “We want to encourage a culture on campus that openly discusses, combats and destigmatizes mental illness.”

Registration for the day-long conference opened this week on Monday, Feb. 17.

Jenni Schaefer and Frederick Shegog are the keynote speakers for the 2020 Impact Summit.

Shaefer is an ambassador with the National Eating Disorders Association. She is also the bestselling author of “Life Without Ed,” “Goodbye Ed, Hello Me” and “Almost Anorexic,” a book about subclinical eating disorders in collaboration with Harvard Medical School.

Shegog is a motivational speaker on a mission to help others combat substance use disorder and mental health. Experienced in creating and facilitating workshops to address the needs of the community, he is changing the way colleges serve and educate students in recovery and dealing with mental illness.

The conference will also feature break-out sessions throughout the day.

Missouri State students can attend the conference for $49.

For non-students, early bird registration is open until March 30 at $89. After March 30, the price is $109.

Registration closes April 15.