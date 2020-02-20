Hoopcoming Memories

Queen candidate Megan Lakey is escorted by Josh Bray at the annual Hoopcoming celebration Friday, February 7, 2020, in Ava, Missouri. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)

The Hoopcoming Royal Court this year was comprised of Blake King and Regan Koop, king and queen, with attendants Caleb Brown, Jacob Gillies, Sydney Snelson, and Megan Lakey.  The ceremonial crown bearers were Maggie Roberts and Case Stillings. 

Ava High School queen candidate Sydney Snelson is escorted by Carter Campbell during the annual Hoopcoming celebration Friday, February 7, 2020, in Ava, Missouri. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)
Case Stillings carries the Hoopcoming King’s crown during the annual celebration on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Ava, Missouri. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)
Maggie Roberts carries the Hoopcoming Queen’s crown during the annual celebration on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Ava, Missouri. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)

