Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Jan. 22 – The weather forecasters are telling us, get ready for a winter storm, so we’ll prepare and then wait to see.

My company this past week was Patty Stephens. She came on Thursday and took me to Mountain Grove for my pro-time. We ate lunch and got groceries afterward.

Then on Saturday, Amanda Russell and baby visited me. Chris Hartzell came by, too.

Sunday, Tracy Griffith came and took me for a ride. We ended up in Mtn Home and ate catfish for lunch. She. drove across the dam and the lake was so pretty and blue.

Sunday evening Lawson & Sheila Curtis had supper with Bertha & Dean Scherer.

My deepest sympathy to the family of Freeda Holt. She was the daughter of Clark & Lily Lambert. I can’t remember if the rest are all dead or not.

I forgot a birthday for January. Doug Fredrick had one on the 27th.

Birthdays for February are Dwayne Sparks on the 2nd; Pat Daugherty (one of my sisters) the 26th; and Devin Snodgrass the 26th.

Our thought for today: The time I spend reading the Bible is never wasted.

Until next time, take care and God Bless.