Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Feb 16 – After opening our service, in our Sunday School class, our Saviour was so committed to us that he sacrificed his place in Heaven and died for us and bore his cross for us. Can we not bear our cross for him?

Special songs was by Wanda Casady, Rod and Joanne Welker and one by Keira Waldron.

It is good to hear Duane Young is recuperating at home after having surgery and doing well.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew 16. If any man come after me deny himself and take up his cross and follow me, whosoever will save his life shall lose it and whosoever loses his life for my sake shall find it.

A large crowd attended our third Sunday dinner with visiting and fellowship.

I went over to the Heart of the Ozarks to visit Glenda (Davis) Scott last week, but she and guy were both sick.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 10 – In our Sunday School class, Jesus was showing that we need to focus on the eternal and trust and rely on Him to provide what we need.

Special song was by Keira Waldron.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke 16. You don’t have to make the decision to go to Hell, Jesus is merciful and will turn your around. He is not willing to see any perish.

Sunday night our guest speaker was Kevin Reich along with his children Hannah and Keaton, who did some singing. His message was from Genesis 28. In 2020 seek God for everything. Our relationship with the Lord needs to be attentive. In quiet moments the Lord shows things to you when you pray.