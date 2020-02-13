Gamma Phi Meeting

On February 8th, Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met at the First United Methodist Church.

During the business meeting, president Mindy Pinckney presented information about the Southwest Conference which will be April 16-18 in Blue Springs, MO.

The Gamma Phi local scholarship forms have been sent to area school counselors.

The officers were elected for the 2020-22 biennium of Gamma Phi and are as follows: Elaine Campbell- president, Natalie Cook – 1st vice president, Jeannie Beltz – 2nd vice president, Meygen Ward – recording secretary and Janice Lowe – corresponding secretary.

Marla Burgess gave a devotional by sharing her thoughts about genealogy, history and the Bible.

LeEtta East sang “On Eagles Wings” accompanied by Faye Walker.

The program theme was “Show Me Our Town”. Brenda Kimbrough introduced the speaker, Lou Wehmer, who presented an interesting program and power point about the early history of the Willow Springs area from the early native peoples to the people who settled in and formed the town of Willow Springs.

The mission of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.