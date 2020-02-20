Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Feb. 17 – We have had an exciting and busy month so far. On the 5th, Gloria Noah brought her group of line dancers in. Butch Baxter, Don Harden, Delphia Holmes, Barbara Cowart, Dorcas Rackley, Versal Terry, Wilber Cowart, Sheila Dunn, Vonetta Kelley, Elsie Garner, Linda Klein, Ida Mae Huse, Jackie Benton, Carol Ritter, Marlene Morrison, C.L. Sapp, Bonnie Ebrite, Gene Covington, and many more enjoyed watching the line dancers perform and look forward to their next performance. Kaila Huffman, activity director, made her own concoction of mixed drinks and snacks and served everyone later that afternoon. Kaila said that Delphia, Barbara, Dorcas, C.L. Elsie and Linda helped her make the puppy chow snack; it was very popular.

On the 7th, Ida Mae, Versal, Wilber, Barbara, Dorcas and Delphia were brave enough to participate in the blind taste testing activity. They had so much fun that they have asked to have the activity more often.

One of the elementary classes brought homemade Valentine’s Day cards and gifts to our residents on the 10th. The students did an amazing job on the cards. Versal, Flora Luna, Marlene, Don VanMeter, Wilber, Barbara, Ida Mae, C.L., David Peirce and many others enjoyed seeing the students and displaying their Valentine’s Day card.

We have also been busy playing balloon ball, ladder ball, kickball, horseshoes and putt-putt golf. Sheila Dunn won 1st and 3rd place in horseshoes, Clara Shockey won 2nd place.

Our monthly food forum and resident council meeting was held on the 11th, then Norm hosted VFW Bingo on the 13th. Angie Wilkerson donated new, larger bingo cards and they were a huge hit during the VFW bingo.

Valentine’s Day was very special. We had our Valentine’s Day party where Tex Dotson was crowned king and Jackie Benton was crowned queen. Cassie Bradberry made gift baskets to present to the Valentine’s Day king and queen and Rosa Sanchez and Kaila Huffman brought in goodies for everyone. Delphia, Versal, Ute Timme, Clara Shockey, Sheila and Elsie listened to Alan Deyo play the piano before lunch.

Laine, Megan, Kathy and I enjoyed speaking at the Lion’s club luncheon on the 13th.

We celebrated February employee birthdays, Leah Grubbs, Rhonda Trent, Tony Johnson and Sherry Lewellen, with a potluck during our monthly in-service. We raffled off several small gifts and Alex Scott, CNA, received the Employee of the Month award. Our December safety bonus winners were Karen Smart, Ginny Campbell, Gail Fugate, Ellen Garman and Jonathan Humbert. Our January safety bonus winners were Santana Hathcock, Kaila Huffman, Shawn Lewellen, Tousha Dinwiddie and Sherry Lewellen.

Our next big party will be the Armchair Travel on the 20th. If you are interested in volunteering, please stop by and see Kaila Huffman, Activity Director.