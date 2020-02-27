Former Ozark Man Sentenced  For Exploitation of a Child

SPRINGFIELD – An Ozark, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court February 24 for producing child pornography.

John Wayne Stott Jr., 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 60 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 20, 2019, Stott pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood