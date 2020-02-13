Foil – Evelyn Evans

Feb. 3 – I’ll start by saying Hello to all my friends and neighbors.

It’s been a while since I’ve been able to get the items written. I hardly know where to start.

I hope no one ever has to walk in my shoes. The road has been kinda rough at times, but I’m so thankful that the Lord has been good to me.

These two little great grandbabies keep us on our toes. They are such a blessing. We don’t get to be with little Molly like we’d like, but she doesn’t live close by.

Everyone at Frye Church knows what a blessing little Emmitt is. He does some of the cutest things and now we’re waiting for him to talk good enough so we can understand what he’s saying when he’s singing. His little body is full of wiggle.

I’m so thankful for Michael. The Lord sent him at the right time when I needed help. He’s such good help to Roger with sawing lumber, working cattle, fixing fence or whatever needs to be done here on the farm.

Well, I guess the parties are still going on in KC after winning the ball game last evening. It kept me up on the edge of my chair. I’m so proud for them.

I’ll sign off for this time. Enjoy this nice weather cause it’s not garden makin’ time yet.

Remember to keep the Lord in your life.