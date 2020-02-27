Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Feb. 17 – Hello to you, all our friends and family, from here on our mountain. It is February, the month when young and old want to celebrate the month of love. In reality we should want to celebrate this wonderful feeling all year long, but it is a good reminder to do so at this time of year.

My Aunt Maxine celebrates her birthday on this day so Happy birthday and Happy Valentines Day to this very sweet and special lady who has always meant so much to me in my life. I know that she has touched lots of hearts and lives throughout her life time.

When you talk about love how can we not talk about God, who loves us more than anything. All great love stories start in the Bible. I had the greatest and second greatest commandments for my lesson for my Sunday school kids. If we love God with all our heart and we Love our neighbors as ourselves, this world would surely be a better place to live in.

I had the kids decorate letters to spell out “Love One Another” and Isaac cried; he wanted to take his “t’ home with him because he had made it. Kids are precious, and we are so blessed to have several at church.

We also have little miracles of birth that are happening around our mountain so we look forward to our Bible school classes with all these new little ones.

We still have several on our prayer list – pray for them, pray for each other, pray for our churches and for our country. God does answer prayers.

‘til next time, take care and God bless.