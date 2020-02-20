Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of Feb. 9 – 16, 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office received and answered 65 calls for service, arrested and booked 10 individuals. The jail currently has 23 individuals incarcerated.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Ava Area Chamber luncheon held on Tuesday, Feb.11, and approximately 200 people attended, including state officials, sheriffs and deputies from other counties, as well as Douglas County citizens.

Another public open house will be held on Thursday, Feb, 20, from 5-7 PM, with tours given by sheriff office staff.

Currently, all employees are busy packing and moving, this includes thousands of pieces of evidence that must be manually reentered into the new software system at the Douglas County Jail. Training on all the new systems will include record database, doors, and radios, which will conducted in the next seven days to enable the department to go full time at the new facility, by February 25, 2020.